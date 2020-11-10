Snow creates slick driving conditions in Sioux Falls, southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roads are in rough shape in southeastern South Dakota as of Tuesday evening due to snow that fell during the day.

Many of the hills in Sioux Falls are tough to get up; they’re so slick cars are struggling to move.

One of our photographers was in the area near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue just before 5 p.m. and saw cars being pushed up the hill.

On North Cliff Avenue by Rice Street, traffic is barely moving and is backed up for blocks.

North Cliff Avenue as of 5 p.m.

City street crews have been out all day and will continue working through the evening.

Roads in the southeast part of the state are described as snow and ice-covered as of 5 p.m.