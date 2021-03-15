Snow-covered traffic lights create hazard for drivers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy, wet snow on streets isn’t the only travel challenge for drivers in Sioux Falls Monday morning.

Strong winds blew the snow into traffic lights across the city, making it difficult to know if you have a green, yellow or red light at intersections.

That appears to have played a role in a crash at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue mid-morning. KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shared photos from the scene that show the traffic lights completely blocked by snow.





In more rural areas of the state, drivers are also urged to use caution as roads are snow and ice covered.