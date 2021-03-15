Snow covered traffic lights cause several crashes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our wintry weather is making for some dangerous driving conditions.



Sioux Falls picked up around six inches of wet slushy snow overnight.

It”s easy to spot a snow covered road, but it’s what you can’t see that makes it even more dangerous.

Red, yellow, green…..who would know.

Traffic lights in Sioux Falls got blanketed with wet wind-driven snow this morning making it hard to see whether you should stop or go.

One car slammed into an SUV at the corner of 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

The driver, who didn’t want to go on camera, said he couldn’t see the red light, because it was snow covered.

“If they are out completely you have to treat an intersection as a four way stop,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police responded to several crashes this morning, caused by covered traffic lights.

There was one at 41st and Sertoma by Roosevelt High School and another at 57th and Cliff.

When Mother Nature puts the brakes on our nice weather like she did last night, police say if drivers can’t see the traffic lights, they need to proceed with caution.

“It may be hard to see, but there’s usually some other clues, if you can’t see at all because it’s snow covered or they’re out, you just have to treat it like a 4 way stop,” Clemens said.

Police say there were at least five crashes this morning due to snow covered traffic lights.

Thankfully no one was seriously injured.