SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many SDSU fans were working to make it home through Monday’s blizzard, Scheels prepared for its own storm.

A sea of yellow and blue is taking over at Scheels…

“We have plenty of SDSU gear, plenty of championship product. So we have more coming through the door too,” says Scheels Assistant Store Leader Tyler Gerdes.

While many SDSU fans struggled to make it home through the snow, the championship gear beat them to South Dakota. the company did have some championship products on hand, but they ordered most of it after the win.

“So we do pre-buy some product that we have available when they do win, that like right that minute I was announcing that we are wheeling product to the floor actually, but yeah we’ll overnight press and we will get it as soon as we can so we have next day air shipping and they drive trucks. It is very fast, they’re printing overnight,” says Gerdes.

With some products still coming in, the already full SDSU fan section is going to be even more decked out.

“So we’re going to have the back-to-back championship gear in long sleeves, t-shirts. We’re going to have the natural, just championship, t-shirt as well. We’re going to have more like Nike, Under Armor, Antigua that are going to be coming through the door. Quarter zips, polos, going to have championship mugs, really anything you can probably think of, we’re going to have it in SDSU,” says Gerdes.

And with the huge win in Frisco, Scheels is ready to bring the celebration back home.

“When the Jacks people want their product, they want their product. So I’m going to make sure I’m going to supply that for them,” says Gerdes.

If you’re looking to stock up on your SDSU wear, the championship gear will be available while supplies last.