MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — As city and county road crews clean up from recent storms, there is an emphasis on preparing for the next round of snow.

Jacob Maras, assistant highway superintendent for Minnehaha County, says plows have been out a lot recently and roads are mostly clear. Now, they are focusing on preventing drifts by blowing that extra snow farther away from the roads.

It’s not like the typical snow blower you buy at your local hardware store. This machine is breaking through big drifts.

“It’s a little nerve-racking. Just got to take your time, listen to it, go slow and that’s about it,” senior crew leader Michael Mayer said.

Mayer has been behind the wheel of plows and this snow blower helping clear the snow.

“Been a little stressful. Been a lot of hours just trying to keep the roads open,” Mayer said.

Maras says it’s not always the amount of snow causing problems but rather the high winds making large drifts.

“Made the snowdrifts really hard. Driving conditions have been difficult for people, so we’ve been moving snow off the last week or so, and then today the roads are finally clearing off where we can start blowing snow. We move the snow as far away as we can off the road to minimize drifting in the future,” Maras said.

The area they worked at Wednesday is about four miles east of Baltic.

This drone video shows another snow blower clearing the side of a highway north of Crooks on December 20. However, to do this, they need to get the main part of the road clear first.

Video Courtesy: Minnehaha County Highway Department

Take a look at this plow busting through large drifts on a road northwest of Colton on Christmas Eve, showing some of what they have been up against lately.

“Ideally we don’t want it to drift at all but with shelter belts, large houses and intersections where snow gets piled up, inevitably, we’re going to have some drifting,” Maras said.

That’s why it’s important to always monitor the conditions.

“Just pay attention to changing driving conditions throughout the winter. This is not going to be last winter storm we have. You can’t drive full speed 24/7 out here, so keep your eyes on the road,” Maras said.

Maras says there have been some snow- and ice-covered roads the last couple days, but higher temperatures and the sun being out has melted some of it away.