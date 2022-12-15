SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our major winter storm is taking its sweet time getting out of KELOLAND.

It’s now day 4 and conditions aren’t getting any better.

What started out in western South Dakota back on Monday night with heavy snow is now just hitting eastern KELOLAND with snow and strong wind, but as you’re about to see the Black Hills area still looks like the wicked west.

In Sturgis, the roaring sounds of motorcycles have been replaced by the howling winds of winter.

This is what it looked like today from our livecam.

Main Street Deadwood still looks dead because there’s little movement after the town picked up over three feet of snow and it’s still falling.

In South Central South Dakota, the wind is winning in Winner making for poor visibility.

This is looking west at Highway 44.

In town, the snow drifts are deep.

Randy Kludt said his daughter will be thrilled to know her car mirror made the news.

Down the road in Gregory, even a gorilla would be shaking in the cold air where visibility is poor thanks to 55 mph wind.

The town of Miller is a mess. Some are trying to dig out on Main Street after receiving 10 inches of snow, but for others, it may take a while to move their cars.

Authorities say Highway 45 from Miller north to past Faulkton is impassable and are advising people to stay home.

In the northeast, Watertown is dealing with both the snow and wind.

In Vermillion, the snow has tapered off for the most part like a lot of the southeastern parts of KELOLAND.

The town is now dealing mostly with strong wind.

Then we take you to the Brandon Golf Course where old man winter teed off with a shot of freezing rain followed up by a second shot of snow and wind, which today seems to be par for the course.

Peak wind gusts in Phillip and Valentine, Nebraska were 63 mph Thursday afternoon.