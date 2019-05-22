Local News

Snow and tornadoes in Nebraska Tuesday

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:37 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:41 AM CDT

It was another active day in weather. 

Seven tornadoes touched down in Kansas Tuesday night. One was spotted in northern Kansas, just south of the Kansas/Nebraska border.

That wasn't the only twister in the area.

On the other side of the border, the Nebraska State Patrol spotted a tornado near the town of Dawson, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted a photo of troopers dealing with snow in the west part of the state and tornadoes in the east. 

