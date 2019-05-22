Snow and tornadoes in Nebraska Tuesday
It was another active day in weather.
Seven tornadoes touched down in Kansas Tuesday night. One was spotted in northern Kansas, just south of the Kansas/Nebraska border.
That wasn't the only twister in the area.
On the other side of the border, the Nebraska State Patrol spotted a tornado near the town of Dawson, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted a photo of troopers dealing with snow in the west part of the state and tornadoes in the east.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
