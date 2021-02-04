Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert.

Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday morning and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3:

Plowing in Zone 3 began Thursday morning after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2:

Plowing of north/south streets started at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.



Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1:

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Several other communities also have snow alerts in place; find the latest on the KELOLAND Closeline.