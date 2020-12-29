Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first snow alert for the city of Sioux Falls this winter has been issued.

After more than 3 inches of snow fell throughout Sioux Falls, officials announced a snow alert Tuesday afternoon. A snow alert means city plows plan to plow all streets in the city limits and parking restrictions go into effect.

During a snow alert, plows enter neighborhoods after the snow has stopped falling and emergency routes are clear.

The fine for parking on an emergency snow route after two inches of snow has fallen, or parking in violation of Zone 1, 2, or 3 parking regulations during a snow alert, is $35 and increases to $70 if not paid after seven days without filing an appeal, or more than 48 hours after a hearing officer’s decision.

You can find your zone on the city website.

Vehicles parked on the street in Zone 1 are subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the night of snow pickup.

To pay a fine, you can go online at Siouxfalls.org/parking. The street division does not have information for towed vehicles, that information can be requested from the Sioux Falls Police Department Information Desk at (605) 367-7212.

You can get more details on the city’s Snow Progress Tracker at the Sioux Falls website.

Property owners are reminded to clear public sidewalks of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. To report violations, call (605) 978-6900.