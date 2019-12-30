Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A snow alert is in place in Sioux Falls as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Public Works Street Division declared the snow alert so that crews can better clear the streets. Plowing of emergency show routes will continue until all are clear; vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

The city outlined the plan to clear streets:

ZONE 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin in the morning of Monday, December 30, 2019, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Several other communities also have snow alerts in place; find the latest on the KELOLAND Closeline.

