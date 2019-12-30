Breaking News
I-90 EB closed from Rapid City to Mitchell. I-90 WB closed from Mitchell to Wall.
Closings & Delays
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A snow alert is in place in Sioux Falls as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Public Works Street Division declared the snow alert so that crews can better clear the streets. Plowing of emergency show routes will continue until all are clear; vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

The city outlined the plan to clear streets:

ZONE 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin in the morning of Monday, December 30, 2019, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.
Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Several other communities also have snow alerts in place; find the latest on the KELOLAND Closeline.

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

Closeline

If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

Weather Resources

