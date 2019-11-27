1  of  77
Snow alert issued for City of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls issued a snow alert for Wednesday.

The alert was issued at 5:30 a.m. after more than 3 inches of snow has fallen in parts of the city. 

Plowing of emergency snow routes has already started and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Plowing in Zone 3 will start Wednesday morning after the emergency routes have been cleared. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until the streets have been plowed. 

Zone 2 plowing of north/south streets will start at 8 a.m. Thursday. 

Plowing of east/west streets will start at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicles are subject to tickets and towing until streets are plowed or 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. 

Zone 1 snow pickup will start at 1 a.m. Thursday. General snow removal information is available on the city’s website. To see what zone you are in or to sign up for snow alert notifications click here.

