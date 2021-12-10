Snow alert issued for city of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles.

The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Friday and will continue until routes are clear.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin after midnight Saturday after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m., whichever is earlier.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier.

Zone 1

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday.

You can follow the city’s snow progress online at the Sioux Falls public works website.

Sidewalks

Property owners are reminded that all public sidewalks must be cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks need to be cleared to the street per city ordinance.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND Weather for the latest on the winter storm.