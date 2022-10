RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This December, the Monument will host the Holidaze of Blaze concert featuring well-known names in hip-hop.

Snoop Dogg will be joined by T-Pain, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne on December 20 at the Summit Arena.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting on November 4 at 10 a.m. MT You can sign up for pre-sale here.