SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center says another big name is coming to its venue this year.

Cultural icon Snoop Dogg and country music singer Koe Wetzel will be in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, April 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees.

Concert goers have been speculating who would be performing since the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center started teasing the announcement on Friday.