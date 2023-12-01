SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular winter sport will make its return to Sioux Falls in 2024.

There’s not a flake of snow to be found near the grandstand at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, but come March, some of the best snocross racers in the world will compete in Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The AMSOIL Championship Snocross series made its debut at the fairgrounds in 2021, but was held this past March at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

“Surprising to get a call from Carl after they had the show out at Huset’s. The way they’re designed with their bleacher seating, seemed like the show went off real well, but he called me and asked if we had the dates open so yeah, they’re coming back,” W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President & CEO Scott Wick said.

Whatever the venue, fans are the reason the series has found a long-term home in southeastern South Dakota.

“For them to come out here two days in a row, when it was between 12- and 18-degrees and spend hours here to watch them was real impressive, and it’s a huge fan base, it’s high energy,” Wick said.

“I’m a big fan of the snocross,” local racer Micah Schliemann said. “How they can maneuver a snowmobile and fly through the air 30-, 40-, 50-feet is pretty impressive,” Schliemann added.

Schliemann is no stranger to racing. He promotes races for the South Dakota Ice Racing Association during the winter, and says events like snocross are good for the area.

“We need something to do that’s outside and to get the excitement and the thrill and the smell of racing, and all of that, the camaraderie, I think is awesome,” Schliemann said.

They’ll begin building a base of snow later this winter by trucking it in from spots like the PREMIER Center, and eventually making snow. In 2021, it took 2-million gallons of water to complete the process.

“They have four or five snow-making machines that are much like what’s out at Great Bear, and then they’ll start making snow and they’ll just continue to make snow until they get it to the level they need it,” Wick said.

And then it’s time to race.

The Sioux Falls Snocross National is March 1 and 2 at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.