BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend for Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas with plenty of activities taking place, including the Summit League basketball tournament which is already underway.

There’s also a big racing event taking place in the snow at the Octane Ink Snocross National in Brandon, South Dakota.

For the next two days snowmobile racers from around the world will be jumping, competing, and tearing up the snow track at Huset’s Speedway.

16-year-old Thor Rasmus of Norway is one of them.

“I think the track looks very good, it looks spectacular and fun,” Rasmus said.

He’s been racing for five years, but this is his first time to Brandon.

“I’ve met lots of nice people I like the community here,” Rasmus said.

A community that’s been gearing up for this event for months.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Brandon Mayor Harry Buck said.

The mayor, Harry Buck, says this Snocross National event is bigger than he thought it was going to be.

“I was in town yesterday and seeing all these big haulers come through town, to me it’s more than we get for sprint car racing,” Buck said.

For bars and restaurants, they’re used to seeing race fans during the summer, so having an event like this in the winter is bonus.

“It brings people here who might not otherwise ever come here, it’s not sprint car racing, it’s something different, so hopefully these people will see what we have to offer and come back in the summer,” owner of 212 The Boiling Point Kyle Thill said.

The race will be broadcast on CBS Sports, another thing that typically doesn’t happen in Brandon.

All this attention will be good for the economy.

“They stop for groceries, they stop for gas they stop at restaurants, so it’s a very positive thing for us,” Buck said.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this big, but it’s exceeded my expectations,” Thill said.

To learn more about the snowcross national and how to get tickets, click here.