SnirtFest celebrated at Great Bear Ski Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sunday brought SnirtFest out at Great Bear Ski Valley, a celebration of the season at Great Bear as it closes up, for now, with the warming of the weather. As you can tell by this video, the runs down the valley are a little unorthodox.

“We’ve had close to 48,000 people come out this year and that’s just over 70 days. We didn’t get open until the 21st of December, so we’ve seen numbers like we’ve never seen before. I’m very grateful to everybody who’s come out. This is perceived as kind of a safe environment out here and we’ve done everything we can to help people stay healthy and we’ve not had any major issues. I’m just very thankful to our staff and to our guests for cooperating with us in this weird time,” GM Dan Grider said.