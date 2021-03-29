SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is asking local photographers to show off their skills with the Snapshot South Dakota contest.

The sheer beauty of South Dakota is undeniable.

The Game, Fish and Parks department is preserving that beauty through Snapshot South Dakota. The contest is an opportunity to engage with people who may not hunt or fish, but have an eye for nature.

“Capturing photographs, capturing scenery, capturing creatures, capturing those scenes that we see everyday and a lot of us take for granted,” South Dakota GFP Communications Manager Nick Harrington said.

Snapshot South Dakota started last summer. It was such a success that they brought it back for multiple seasons.

“We’re doing winter, we’re doing spring, and we’re doing summer. That’s going to culminate into a top-12 that we’re going to announce at the South Dakota State Fair,” Harrington said.

Voting is already underway for the winter season’s people’s choice award. Game, Fish and Parks staff will choose the winner in three other categories.

“Winter landscapes, ice fishing, and snowmobiling,” Harrington said.

Narrowing the list of photographs, topping 250, is no easy task.

“It can depend, but generally we’ll have about 20 finalists for each category and then what we’ll do is bring that to our larger team and let’s crop this down to five and then ultimately we have to pick our winner from there,” Harrington said.

Voting for the people’s choice award ends April 5th. If a photo doesn’t win a category, it could still end up on a calendar, among other places.

“We made a pretty awesome calendar last year, we’ll do the same this year. We use them in our conservation digest and they have the chance to get on the fishing handbook, the hunting handbook,” Harrington said.

Providing a picture perfect view of South Dakota.

If you’d like to vote, simply “like” your favorite photographs on the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Facebook page. Winners will be announced on April 6th.