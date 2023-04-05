SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pothole fight is still on in KELOLAND.

It’s been a bumpy ride for Brianna McKinley lately.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She lives on Spring Avenue in central Sioux Falls where you’ll find some rough patches.

“There’s a lot of potholes, some really deep potholes too, where they’re all clustered together,” McKinley said.

The freeze-thaw cycle has also left its mark on other side streets in the area.

“They’ve taken a beating over the winter. This is obviously one of the hardest winters we’ve had in some time and we’re out filling potholes with cold mix. Our hot plants are going to open up within the next two weeks, so hopefully, we can have some hot mix in those potholes,” Sioux Falls street manager Dustin Hansen said.

Crews are working seven days a week to tackle the pothole problem.

“We’ve got shifts that work 24 hours a day and then we’ve been working on the weekends as well, Saturday and Sunday,” Hansen said.

Other work is planned for side streets this year.

“Our team will evaluate the worst areas and we’ll do our mill and overlay program which typically impacts 200-250 blocks of residential streets across the city. We also have our slurry seal program which impacts about 400 blocks across the city,” Hansen said.

Streets will also benefit from the city’s asphalt issues program, which mills out bad spots in the road and adds new asphalt.

But for now, drivers like McKinley are paying extra attention to the road.

“Drive slowly, drive carefully,” McKinley said.

If there’s a pothole in your neighborhood, you can report it on the city’s OneLink app.