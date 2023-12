SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at 18th and Minnesota Saturday night.

Officials say a fire was burning inside a window sill of a second-floor room.

Crews at the scene were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Everyone inside got out safely. No one was hurt.

Fire Rescue says the fire may have been sparked by a discarded cigarette.