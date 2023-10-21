STURGIS/LEAD/DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) –Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But the smoke you see and smell in the air is being caused by controlled burns by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) of Montana/Dakotas.

BLM began controlled burns Friday and will continue to do so through Monday, October 23rd. The burns are located at Fort Meade near Sturgis and the Ruby Flats area near Lead and Deadwood.

BLM takes a proactive range to controlled burns and managing the forest helps reduce severe wildfires and encourages grasses and shrubs to grow afterwards.

BLM, fire and management resources and fire engines are on site at both areas to secure the fire and assure the burns are completely out.

For more information: 605-892-7013.