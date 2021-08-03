Smoke returns to the skies in parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might have noticed the smell of smoke has returned to the air Tuesday morning.

Last week, KELOLAND News told you why a haze could be seen in the sky and why the air smelled like smoke. Wildfires by Lake Winnipeg in Canada and wind from the north brought smoke to the area.

Air quality alerts were issued last Thursday, July 29, and remained in effect over the weekend and into this week.

Here’s a look at the air quality as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The majority of South Dakota is currently in the moderate category for air quality. The National Weather Service says the smoke could impact visibility at times throughout the day. If you are sensitive to a higher level of air pollutants, officials advise to limit time outdoors or move activities indoors. They also say to avoid overexertion.

Southwestern Minnesota is also in the “moderate” category for air quality.

Most of Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown and Spink Counties are shaded in orange, which indicates the air quality is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Parts of Edmunds, Faulk, Marshall, Day and Roberts Counties are also shaded in orange. Some of the smoke could lead to minor health effects, especially for sensitive groups.

Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in, leading to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.

Here’s a look at the KELOLAND LiveCams as of 11:30 a.m.