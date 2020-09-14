Smoke from wildfires showing up in the skies over KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed hazy skies in KELOLAND, especially during the evening sunsets as the sky has a brilliant orange color to it. This is due to wild fires along the western coast of the United States.

These smoky and hazy conditions will last for the next couple of days. But as we bring in cooler air from the north, it should help scour out the smoke and we’ll have clearer skies by midweek.

In the meantime, the visible satellite shows the smoke from the wildfires in California from yesterday.

This graphic shows the model forecast for that smoke to settle over KELOLAND for tomorrow. So, expect hazy skies again tomorrow.

While the thick smoke will keep us a couple of degrees cooler, we’re still forecasting temperatures to be well above average with highs in the 80s and 90s.

As I mentioned before, as we change to a northerly component in the upper layers of the atmosphere, we’re get rid of the hazy conditions by midweek. As this happens, expect temperatures to fall below average.