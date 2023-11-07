SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators on the Rosebud Reservation are looking into what sparked a camper fire last week.

Photo from the Mission Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Mission Volunteer Fire & Rescue says it happened at Rosebud Sioux Tribe Adult Corrections just after 11 a.m. on October 31st.

One person reported that a thick column of black smoke could be seen over 20 miles away near Okreek.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found three campers engulfed in flames. Crews were able to knock the fire down and limit damage to two other campers.

One person suffered injuries due to the fire and was taken to the hospital.