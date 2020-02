SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After smoke was found at the Sanford USD Medical Center late Tuesday night, some labor and delivery patients were evacuated to the critical care unit, a Sanford Health spokesperson confirmed to KELOLAND News.

A heavy Sioux Falls Fire Rescue presence could be seen on the KELOLAND Livecam just before midnight.

A fire truck at the Sanford USD Medical Center (KELO Livecam Network)

The spokesperson said there were no injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue continues to investigate.

This is a developing story.