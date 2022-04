SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Installing a fire alarm in your house is now as easy as picking up the phone.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the Red Cross and Helpline Center announced a new partnership to provide smoke alarms to people living in Sioux Falls.

Homeowners can call 2-1-1 with questions. The program covers everything from battery replacements to expired or missing smoke alarms.