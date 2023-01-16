YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota.

Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum.

“It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is what does rural mean to you, and rural is different for everybody. It gives everybody a chance to stop and think about what their communities mean to them,” said Crystal Nelson, executive director and exhibit coordinator, Mead museum.

The exhibit is filled with photos, videos and other items. The museum also added sections about communities within Yankton county.

“Yankton county is rural America, so there’s a lot of South Dakota communities and I think South Dakota in general is quite rural compared to most places, and I think it’s important to remember the transition and the changes these communities have had to go through,” said Nelson.

Tara Olson’s ag business helped bring the exhibit to Yankton.

“I have a business on main street in Gayville, South Dakota, so to me this is exactly how I support my family, support my community, right behind you there’s a poster with Gayville on it and all of the cool things we have to offer among other small towns in Yankton county,” said Olson.

Showing visitors the history behind the small towns we have now.

“Maybe they will get an appreciation of how important small town main streets are to the economy, there’s so many things that a small town main street does and I’m proud to be on it and I hope they learn a little bit more, I’m sure I will too,” said Olson.

“We hope that people who visit this exhibit will have at some point during their experience stop and think what does rural mean to me, what does my hometown mean to me, what does my community, my neighbor, what does it all mean. Because if we stop and think about those types of things we kind of sometimes take for granted we can appreciate them a little bit more,” said Nelson.

The exhibit is now on display in Yankton, after previously visiting Brookings. The display looks at the development of rural America.

You can visit the exhibit for yourself now until March 5th. After being in Yankton, it will move to Sturgis and then Sisseton.