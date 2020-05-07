Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls will reopen Thursday

Smithfield Foods announced that it will resume operations in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

In a press release, Smithfield says they’ve received positive confirmation from the CDC and USDA and that they’re in full compliance with CDC and OSHA guidance.

“President Trump took decisive action last week to ensure America’s food supply remained stable,” United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “These meat processing facilities implemented CDC and OSHA guidance quickly and effectively, providing uniform health and safety standards so their employees know they are operating in a safe environment. I want to thank these patriotic meat processing facility workers who are returning to work to make sure that America’s producers and ranchers can bring their product to market and the American people can have food to eat.”

“The Smithfield reopening is welcome news for South Dakota’s pig farmers,” said Glenn Muller, executive director of the South Dakota Pork Producers. “As employees return to the plant tomorrow, we want them to know how much we appreciate and value the role they play in helping our state’s pig farmers meet consumer demand for pork. This is a significant and important step forward in normalizing our food supply chain.”

Smithfield says they will take a phased approach to resume its operations. The company anticipates that the facility will be fully operational by late May.

The Smithfield Foods location in Sioux Falls has been closed down for more than three weeks.