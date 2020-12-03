Smithfield Foods donating $400,000 to Sioux Falls triage center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Link, the city of Sioux Falls’ community triage center, received a large donation Thursday.

Smithfield Foods announced it will provide $400,000 to the downtown facility, which will offer assistance and serve as a first point of contact for people seeking mental health care or addiction counseling.

The Link is a partnership between the city of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health and Sanford Health. Funds from Smithfield Foods will be used for construction and operation.

Learn more about The Link, which is scheduled to open in early 2021, on the city website.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk was at Thursday’s announcement and will have more coverage on-air and online.