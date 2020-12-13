Smithfield Foods donates 3,000 packages of meat to Sioux Falls Cares

Courtesy Smithfield Foods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Smithfield Foods donated 3,000 packages of meat to Sioux Falls Cares this week.

Smithfield employees volunteered their time to box 3,000 packages of hot dogs, bacon, ham and other protein products on Wednesday. The products will be distributed by Sioux Falls Cares, a non-profit organization that helps families who are in need around Christmastime.

The donation will help 600 families in the Sioux Falls area.

Smithfield Foods donated:

  • 1,200 packages of hot dogs
  • 600 packages of bacon
  • 300 packages of ribs
  • 300 packages of butts
  • 600 packages of sliced ham

Tolcha Mesele, Senior Community Development Manager in Sioux Falls, put the donation together to help support the community during the holiday season.

  • Smithfield Foods Senior Manager of Community Development Tolcha Mesele | Courtesy Smithfield Foods
  • Courtesy Smithfield Foods
  • Courtesy Smithfield Foods
  • Courtesy Smithfield Foods
  • Courtesy Smithfield Foods

