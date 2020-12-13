Smithfield Foods donates 3,000 packages of meat to Sioux Falls Cares

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Smithfield Foods donated 3,000 packages of meat to Sioux Falls Cares this week.

Smithfield employees volunteered their time to box 3,000 packages of hot dogs, bacon, ham and other protein products on Wednesday. The products will be distributed by Sioux Falls Cares, a non-profit organization that helps families who are in need around Christmastime.

The donation will help 600 families in the Sioux Falls area.

Smithfield Foods donated:

1,200 packages of hot dogs

600 packages of bacon

300 packages of ribs

300 packages of butts

600 packages of sliced ham

Tolcha Mesele, Senior Community Development Manager in Sioux Falls, put the donation together to help support the community during the holiday season.