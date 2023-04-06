SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees at Smithfield Foods will now have the opportunity to have free tuition at certain universities.

The giant food company that owns and operates a large pork processing plant in downtown Sioux Falls made the announcement in a news release Thursday morning.

Smithfield Foods said full-time and part-time employees would be able to use the education program for “various degree and certificate programs through vetted universities and learning providers, with flexible course schedules and programs aligned to Smithfield’s career pathway opportunities.”

Textbooks and course fees would also be covered.

“We’re committed to helping all of our team members grow their careers in a fair, ethical and rewarding work environment. This new tuition-free program will unlock life-changing opportunities for our U.S. employees, and will continue to build a foundation for lifelong careers at Smithfield,” Shane Smith, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods, said in a news release.

You can learn more about the program on Smithfield’s website.