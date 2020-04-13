Smithfield Foods announces donation of 10 million pounds of meat to food banks

The Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., is seen Wednesday, April 8, 2020, where health officials reported more than 80 employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (KELO) — Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced a large donation of meat to food banks across America on Monday, the company announced in a news release.

Smithfield said it would donate 10 million pounds, estimated to be about 40 million servings, of meat. The estimated value of the donation is more than $30 million.

The food donation announcement comes one day after the company headquarters announced the Sioux Falls-based pork processing facility would remain closed “until further notice.” The news release also stated employees would be paid for the next two weeks and the plant would resume operations after further direction from “local, state and federal officials.”

On Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Public said 293 COVID-19 cases in the state were employees of the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.