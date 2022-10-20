FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — The question is unavoidable as loved ones age: how can we take care of them when their daily needs require more regular medical care?

Brett Hoffman, director of public policy and communications with the South Dakota Health Care Association, says 12 South Dakota nursing home facilities have permanently closed since 2017. The state on Thursday learned more about what one gubernatorial candidate has planned to tackle the problem.

“On day one of a Jamie Smith administration, we’ll develop a blue ribbon task force that will be headed by Lieutenant Governor Jennifer Keintz here, and she has her own expertise regarding this very subject,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith said. “This task force will focus its attention towards studying the proven methods to keeping our nursing homes open.”

Smith delivered remarks on Thursday in front of a new nursing home operated by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

“Nearly every family will face long-term care decisions at some point,” Keintz said. “If current policies continue, more facilities will be forced to close.”

“It’s also become increasingly difficult for nursing homes to keep staff,” Smith said. “When they aren’t being paid enough, people leave their jobs, and those jobs are then filled by traveling agencies which can charge facilities upwards of $200 an hour. That’s not sustainable for care facilities.”

In addition to the race for Governor, South Dakota voters are considering Constitutional Amendment D which would expand Medicaid eligibility. If it passes, more people would be eligible for this medical coverage financed by the federal government and state. Smith shared strong support for expansion.

“The state’s data that we have suggests that 27 nursing homes in south Dakota are at risk of closing through 2023, and you know, many of these nursing homes are located in rural communities,” Smith said. “Our Medicaid reimbursement rates are far lower compared to the neighboring states, making it difficult for facilities with a high percentage of Medicaid patients to stay open.”

KELOLAND News also reached out to Kristi Noem’s campaign for this report; Noem is the Republican incumbent in the gubernatorial race. They referred us to a spokesperson with the governor’s office, who said they sent the request to the Department of Social Services. KELOLAND News has not heard back from them as of Thursday night.