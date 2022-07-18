SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Issues concerning abortion rights are top of mind for people across the country and in South Dakota after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. South Dakota Rep. Jamie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux Falls who is challenging Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, discussed legislation on Monday which he says would have come forward had that special session happened.

Noem’s office announced plans in June for a special session after Roe v. Wade was overturned, but on Friday a statement attributed to Noem and others said that a special session was unnecessary. Smith released seven bills on Monday that he said his party’s caucus wanted to submit. Among the topics covered by the bills are child care provider tax relief, Medicaid expansion and an exception to the state’s abortion ban in cases of rape or incest.

“Since we will not be able to meet in Pierre to discuss our vision for the future, we wanted to call this conference to assure South Dakotans that their leaders are hard at work trying to solve problems and that we have a plan for the future,” Smith said.

Joining Smith was Rep. Linda Duba of Sioux Falls, also a Democrat. Smith says the proposed legislation isn’t only supported by those in their party.

“Many of these bills have bipartisan support,” Smith said. “These bills represent a collection of simple, commonsense solutions to urgent problems concerning maternal health and child welfare.”

Right now, abortion is banned in the state in all cases other than to save the pregnant mother’s life.

“There are great concerns across the state, that this trigger law took effect, and the shock of it was such that people are really stepping back and saying, ‘Is this what we really stand for in South Dakota,'” Duba said.

The state’s current trigger law allows no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

“I know that there are discussions that the current trigger law has gone too far, and we need to find out,” Smith said. “That’s why we brought this bill as stated because it is something that I believed we could get through if we worked it during a special session.”

Monday afternoon Smith looked ahead to 2023 when lawmakers again gather in Pierre.

“Any woman who becomes pregnant today will be in her third trimester by the time the spring session arrives,” Smith said. “I’m disappointed those women will not benefit from the relief we could have provided during a special session, but I look forward to seeing these bills pass during the regular session next year.”

KELOLAND News reached out to Noem’s campaign on Monday and asked for an interview with her or a campaign spokesperson. There was no response as of Monday night.

In the news release announcing that a special session was unnecessary, the statement from the governor and others read as such: “In the last few weeks, it has become clear that South Dakota is the most pro-life state in the nation. Our laws are saving lives, and resources like Life.SD.gov are helping mothers. For these reasons, we are of one mind that South Dakota can prepare to advance on our progress in the regular legislative session, and a special session will not be necessary.”