SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill of 1,500 likely South Dakota voters includes positive news for Gov. Kristi Noem.

As of last week, 56% of likely voters say they planned to vote Noem, while 37% said they’ll vote for Democrat Jamie Smith. Libertarian Tracey Quint received 3% of respondents’ support, and 4% were undecided.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Those don’t agree with any of the numbers we’ve seen in other polls across the state,” Smith said. “So again, the polling that we saw there, we know this is an extremely tight race, we know the governor knows that this is an extremely tight race by the way that she’s acting and the things that she’s doing.”

“We were garnering our expectations a little bit, so it’s not like we were expecting overly high numbers,” Quint said. “But we’re hoping that maybe on Election Day we get a little higher than that.”

KELOLAND News reached out to the Kristi for Governor campaign and received the following statement from communications director Ian Fury: “As she travels across the state, Governor Noem is grateful for the support of so many South Dakotans, and she knows that the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day. She’ll keep working hard to remind voters of everything we’ve accomplished together, and that the best is yet to come.”

The poll also asked respondents about their views of Noem and Smith.

27% say they found Smith “very favorable,” while 13% found him “somewhat favorable” and 10% found him “somewhat unfavorable.” 37% found him “very unfavorable.”

44% of respondents found Noem “very favorable” and 12% found her “somewhat favorable.” 7% found her “somewhat unfavorable,” and 35% found her “very unfavorable.”

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points. The poll was done last week.