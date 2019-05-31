Smith: Fearful of Trump ending USMCA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Minnesota Democratic U.S. Senator Tina Smith says the USMCA is important for the ag community.

"So, it's a really tough time for farmers right now. The question of whether we can resolve these tariffs and come to an agreement on the USMCA is on the uppermost mind of most farmers," Smith said.

Smith says President Donald Trump's tweet Thursday is going to hurt KELOLAND farmers.

"The thing that the president did yesterday... talking about additional tariffs on all Mexican imports I think is ... I really fear it is going to get in the way of coming to an agreement," Smith said.

Smith is visiting southwest Minnesota to talk to farmers and she is in South Dakota Friday to discuss the Lewis and Clark water project which recently hooked up to Worthington.

