SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose.

KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to hear how he thought the first public hearing went.

“I’m so glad there’s so many people that came out and exercised their right to talk about this, and overwhelmingly we saw that people that are opposed to this. You know why they’re opposed? They’re opposed first of all because this isn’t driven by South Dakota teachers or South Dakota parents. This is driven by extremism, and this is driven by an out-of-state contingency that’s bringing their ideas to the state of South Dakota, and that’s not right,” Smith said.

