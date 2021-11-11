Small town Rutland remembers veterans in a big way

RUTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — Today the nation paused to remember our military veterans who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms.



There were numerous Veteran’s Day programs all across KELOLAND today, including in the small town of Rutland, South Dakota where a large crowd gathered to honor our veterans and say thank you.

Today our nation comes together to honor the proud men and women who have stepped up to protect and serve our country.

They come from all ranks, both young and old.

67-year-old Cynthia Orton was an intelligence officer in the Army and did detective work for the military, too. She grew up in Rutland and enjoys coming back for the Veteran’s Day program.

“It’s just such an honor especially to know that the younger generation is learning about what the older generations went through for their freedom,” Orton said.

Jasper Agnew is a senior. He helped organize today’s event,

“We are having a Veteran’s Day program to honor all the veterans and thank them for their service and their sacrifices for our country,” Agnew said.

One day, students like himself, will be back here thanking him for his service.

Agnew recently enlisted into the South Dakota Army National Guard. Like so many South Dakotans, Agnew also had family members in the military.

“Knowing what they went through and what their families went through and all the different things that went into the country we have today, it’s an amazing country,” Agnew said.

The Rutland School District has been holding its Veteran’s Day program since 1998.

“I think this year there’s a little bit more buzz, because last year we weren’t able to have it because of covid,” Brian Brosnahan superintendent said.

He says thanking a veteran, should happen every day.

“It’s important to us obviously for today this being Veteran’s Day to do that, but we also want to try to instill that to that on a daily basis,” Brosnahan said.

But programs like this one are still a great way to salute our veterans.

“I’m very proud, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Orton said.

Rutland uses the program to raise money to send area Veterans on the Midwest Honor Flight.

Thursday, they raised over $3,000, which will send four veterans to our nation’s capital on Honor Flight.