Small plane crash in southwestern Minnesota kills pilot

WINDOM, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say a small plane crashed Sunday morning, killing the pilot after taking off from a southern Minnesota airport. There were no passengers on board.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Department says in a release that law enforcement began searching after a report there was no radio contact with a plane scheduled to depart from the Windom Airport.

Windom is located about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) southwest of the Twin Cities.

The site of the crash was located at 7:43 a.m. Authorities say the pilot was dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

