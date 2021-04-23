Small businesses on display at Junkin’ Market Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Offering everything from gourmet food to vintage furniture, Junkin’ Market Days is a first of its kind event in Sioux Falls.

Vendors from across the region are setting up shop at Junkin’ Market Days.

“When you think of repurposed, rustic, chippy that’s what will be here,” Junkin’ Market Days organizer Kerry Bamsey said.

Kerry Bamsey is organizing the indoor market at the Expo Building.

“I’ve attended events in other states like Minnesota and Nebraska, and I always said why don’t we have an event like this here in Sioux Falls? We have lots of vendors,” Bamsey said.

Junkin’ Market Days features more than 100 booths with vendors from five states, including local businesses like Dakota Darling Boutique.

“We’re really busy online all the time during the week and then during the weekends we like to travel around, set up, and really fun to meet people in person too,” Dakota Darling Boutique owner Vanessa Barkl said.

Owner Vanessa Barkl is selling women’s clothing out of a custom built trailer, complete with a dressing room. The business is based in Arlington, and much of the merchandise comes from close to home.

“So we’re not so much trying to get the biggest, fanciest brands in that everybody knows. I like to stay as local as possible, so actually just looking in the store here I can tell you where the stuff is coming from, who the owner is, and if they’re a small business owner too,” Barkl said.

Bamsey believes the event will provide a lift for businesses, especially those from out-of-state.

“They’re just looking for a way to sell their product. With COVID they haven’t had the opportunity, especially some of the vendors coming from Minnesota. Their shows have been canceled so they haven’t had the opportunity to sell items so they’re really looking forward to this weekend,” Bamsey said.

Junkin’ Market Days runs until 9:00 Friday night and continues Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m at the Expo Building. Admission is $5 per person.