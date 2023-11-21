SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a tradition in many families to head to the stores on the Friday after Thanksgiving in search of the best Black Friday deals.

But more and more people are also waiting for the day after to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is a big deal. Um this is kind of like the Super Bowl for small businesses in downtown Sioux Falls.”

During a reading of a proclamation, Mayor Paul TenHaken pointed out that 99-percent of the businesses in South Dakota are small and employ 58% of the population.

People are encouraged to shop local this holiday season and all year long.