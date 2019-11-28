Small Business Saturday is this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgivng and Black Friday are only the beginning of a shopping marathon over the next couple of days.

The holiday rush is approaching at Luca in downtown Sioux Falls.



“Maybe from the first of December or something everybody just comes in. It’s good,” Luca Owner Luca Papini said.



Papini and other small business owners are hoping to see an influx of customers this weekend too for Small Business Saturday.



“It’s probably my biggest weekend of the year, by far because we have Black Friday followed by Small Business Saturday,” TH Grey Owner Trish Tilberg said.



According to the Small Business Administration, there are more than 86,000 small businesses in the state, which employ hundreds of thousands of South Dakotans.



“We hope that you’re going to join us this year on Small Business Saturday. This is one day of the year that really makes an economic impact for these small businesses,” Small Business Administration SD District Director Jaime Wood said.



Competing with big box stores and online retailers comes with its challenges.



“Many times people expect a small business to behave like a national retailer, but national retailers have hundreds of stores all around the country. They can afford to do deep discounts,” Papini said.



That’s why Papini is hoping people will not only shop on Saturday, but also learn about their local businesses.



“Go and discover what’s behind a small business for real,” Papini said.

Several businesses in downtown Sioux Falls will have deals on Small Businesses Saturday.

Check with businesses in your community to find out what they have in store for Saturday.



