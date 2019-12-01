Small Business Saturday brings a busy day to Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One of the busiest shopping times of the year continues Saturday as Sioux Falls businesses marked the 10th Small Business Saturday today.

In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday sits Small Business Saturday. Despite the weather many shoppers came to downtown Sioux Falls for holiday shopping.

Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys, says the store just celebrated their ten year anniversary, so they’ve celebrated Small Business Saturday every year they’ve been open.

Savage says the holiday continues to be their busiest day of the year.

“It’s our busiest day of the year, it always is, always has been. Small Business Saturday is a day that just every year has grown for us too, more and more,” Child’s Play Toys owner Nancy Savage said.

Over 30 businesses in downtown Sioux Falls participated in having special deals and promotions for the holiday.