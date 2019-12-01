Breaking News
9 dead in Brule County, SD plane crash
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
Britton Lutheran Parish Canton Senior Center City of Aberdeen City of Chamberlain City of DeSmet City of Gregory City of Huron City of Redfield Estelline UCC Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aberdeen Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Veblen Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon United in Faith Parish UMC - Burke Unity of the Black Hills Spiritual Center Vivian Lutheran Church Wagner Indian Health Services Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen

Small Business Saturday brings a busy day to Downtown Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One of the busiest shopping times of the year continues Saturday as Sioux Falls businesses marked the 10th Small Business Saturday today.

In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday sits Small Business Saturday. Despite the weather many shoppers came to downtown Sioux Falls for holiday shopping.

Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys, says the store just celebrated their ten year anniversary, so they’ve celebrated Small Business Saturday every year they’ve been open.

Savage says the holiday continues to be their busiest day of the year.

“It’s our busiest day of the year, it always is, always has been. Small Business Saturday is a day that just every year has grown for us too, more and more,” Child’s Play Toys owner Nancy Savage said.

Over 30 businesses in downtown Sioux Falls participated in having special deals and promotions for the holiday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests