Slowly getting back on the roads and back to work after the winter storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 14 to 16 inches of snow covered Rapid City during the weekend’s winter storm. People are slowly getting back on the roads and back to work.

A winter storm left businesses, like Spice and Tea Exchange, with some shoveling to do.

“So it was about a 6, 8 foot drift in front of my house where we couldn’t get out so here we are today doing what we should of done yesterday,” Wagner said.

Crews are also working away at the huge piles of snow that accumulated after the weekend’s winter storm.

“So we will be getting in there tonight to remove and haul away those piles. The reason we are not doing that during the day obviously is because of the interaction with flowing traffic,” Darrell Shoemaker with the city of Rapid City said.

Shoemaker says that 21 cars were towed from the downtown area during the snow alert.

“Last night was the first time that we declared a downtown snow alert. So any cars in a 3 by 4 block downtown core radius and they needed to have their cars removed between 2 and 8 a.m.,” Shoemaker said.

Because more time is needed to clear these roads, Rapid City Schools are cancelled for Monday. Also because staff and families were not able to return home in time because of the weather.

“I’m pretty much thinking that the winter is going to be like this the whole winter so I don’t know how prepared you can be but a lot of shovels and a lot of time,” Wagner said.

“Again, we don’t anticipate this being our last downtown snow alert. It was our first one we expect there will be more,” Shoemaker said.

The City asks that drivers and pedestrians be patient and give enough room for the heavy equipment used to move the snow.

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.