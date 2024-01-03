SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year removed from a major winter storm, the current landscape in Sioux Falls is mostly brown.

Peter Oien has been part of the team at Spoke-N-Sport for 15 years, but purchased the business from longtime owner Chad Pickard in August.

“Big thing I’m learning is there’s going to be ups and downs, and don’t get too caught up in them, things will be a little soft sometimes, like right now, that will come roaring back,” Spoke-N-Sport owner Peter Oien said.

Oien is a skiing enthusiast, and says the season is off to a slow start.

“Very, very short on snow and that’s definitely impacted the season,” Oien said.

The lack of snow isn’t just an issue in Sioux Falls.

“Been talking to a lot of other ski shops around Minnesota, Wisconsin, upper Iowa, that sort of thing and they’re all in the same boat. We’re all just kind of waiting for some snow and cold weather, winter to actually get here,” Oien said.

“It always fluctuates, but this is definitely a pretty large fluctuation for us, unfortunately,” service manager Andy Shaw said.

Andy Shaw is the service manager, and while new gear isn’t flying off the shelves, there’s work to be done.

“During this season where it’s a little bit less snow here people travel a lot, so they do still bring their skis and equipment into us for repairs, so that’s kind of kept us going,” Shaw said.

“Get the stuff out of the closet, try it on, believe it or not, it is going to snow, even looks like this weekend we’ve got a little bit in the forecast. Mountains will open up, so make sure those boots fit, make sure those skis are waxed, get the rust off those edges,” Oien said.

And once the snow starts to fly…

“It looks like it’s going to be a little shorter season, so make the most of that time you’re going to get,” Oien said.

If you’re looking forward to snow, Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls hopes to open this Friday for skiing and snowboarding, and Friday, January 12th for tubing.