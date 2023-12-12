SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The above average temperatures and lack of snow and ice have delayed the start of pothole season in Sioux Falls.

The dog days of summer are long gone and winter has yet to show its face, but the City of Sioux Falls is preparing for its arrival.

“We’re filling up our salt domes. We mixed a little bit, we pre-treated some, so we had a little bit of space in our domes so we’ve got some trucks that came up from Kansas to deliver us some raw salt,” City of Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

The salt will remain under cover until the snow starts to fly, and once the plows hit the streets, potholes are sure to follow.

“I know we need the moisture, but that’s really helped us out to try and stay ahead of them. The guys have been hitting it pretty hard right before the plant shut down to get that hot mix in the hole,” Hansen said.

Hansen says 2023 doesn’t quite compare to 2019 when it comes to potholes, but says crews haven’t stopped working since last winter.

“The streets did take a beating, but the crews worked really hard this past summer, and so did our contractors to get some of those streets back up and running. We know we’ve still got some tired streets out there, but we’ll continue to maintain those as we go forward,” Hansen said.

“Any time you can get into December and there’s not a lot of moisture, not a lot of snow, sleet, we’re good,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Chad Sundvold said.

Sundvold is in charge of the City’s pothole crews. He strives to stay a step or two ahead when it comes to every aspect of maintaining the roadways.

“Last weekend, the prediction was a half-inch of snow so we went out and did some salt brining, and that’s a preventative and turns out we really didn’t need it but we’re there and that’s a really inexpensive way to make the roads a little safer,” Sundvold said.

It’s also a good warm-up for winter.

As long as temperatures remain seasonably warm, Hansen says they’ll use hot asphalt, recycled materials from summer’s overlay projects, to patch potholes. But, once the frigid temps settle in, they’ll use a cold patch, which is more pliable, to fill the potholes.

Click HERE if you have a pothole to report in Sioux Falls.