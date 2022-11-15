SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning.

It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.

Across South Dakota, roads are said to be slippery with scattered ice and snow as of 10:45 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the northern Black Hills into the early afternoon. Areas of light snow and flurries have also been falling farther east.

Our KELOLAND Meteorologists expect these trends to continue over the next 24 hours. Track the latest winter weather online and on the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.