Slipknot lead singer speaks out about battle with COVID-19 after performing at Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Another musician who performed during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is recovering from COVID-19.

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor had a show at the Buffalo Chip on August 11. On August 12, he performed in Fargo, and on the 13th he was at The District in Sioux Falls.

Since then he’s posted two videos about his battle with COVID-19. Taylor says this is the sickest he has ever been and it could have been worse if he hadn’t been vaccinated. So, he is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine. He says it’s the best thing you can do for yourself.

You may remember, two members in Britnee Kellogg band also tested positive.

They had to cancel a concert at the Levitt in Sioux Falls, after performing four shows in Sturgis.

