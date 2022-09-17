Warmer than normal weather continues for the weekend, though today will be warmer than tomorrow. We’ll have partly cloudy skies this morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s across most of KELOLAND as a weak front drops down fro the north, perhaps creating some weak showers north of I-90. Sioux Falls is more likely to stay dry, with a southwest breeze and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy and it will be a little cool, with lows in the low to mid 50s with a very light northerly breeze.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and closer to normal temperature wise. With a very light breeze, highs will be in the upper 70s East River to around 80 in the west.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look mostly sunny and very warm, with temperatures jumping back to the mid 80s to around 90..

There could be some midweek showers Wednesday and Thursday, though they will be light. Temperatures will be cooling down as well, only in the low to mid 60s on Thursday – which is the first day of Autumn.