Slight minimum wage increase for South Dakota workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s minimum wage is increasing slightly with the the start of the new year.

The state’s minimum wage will now be $9.30 per hour. That’s an increase of 20 cents from 2019. Workers who receive tips will see their minimum wage rise to $4.65 per hour.

The increases are part of a voter-approved measure in 2014 to raise the minimum wage. At the time it was $7.25 an hour and voters approved changing it to $8.50 an hour.

Wages will continue to rise at the rate of cost of living measured by the consumer price index.